Harvey
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

Harvey Software Engineer Salaries

The median Software Engineer compensation in United States package at Harvey totals $213K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Harvey's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/6/2025

Median Package
company icon
Harvey
Full-Stack Software Engineer
San Francisco, CA
Total per year
$213K
Level
L4
Base
$190K
Stock (/yr)
$20.9K
Bonus
$2.5K
Years at company
0 Years
Years exp
3 Years
What are the career levels at Harvey?

$160K

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Internship Salaries

Included Titles

Full-Stack Software Engineer

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Harvey in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $315,500. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Harvey for the Software Engineer role in United States is $210,000.

