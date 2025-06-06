← Company Directory
Guggenheim Partners
Guggenheim Partners Financial Analyst Salaries

The median Financial Analyst compensation in United States package at Guggenheim Partners totals $120K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Guggenheim Partners's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/6/2025

Median Package
company icon
Guggenheim Partners
Risk Associate
New York, NY
Total per year
$120K
Level
L3
Base
$120K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Years at company
0 Years
Years exp
7 Years
What are the career levels at Guggenheim Partners?

$160K

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Financial Analyst at Guggenheim Partners in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $145,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Guggenheim Partners for the Financial Analyst role in United States is $105,000.

