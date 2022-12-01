← Company Directory
Guggenheim Partners
Guggenheim Partners Salaries

Guggenheim Partners's salary ranges from $103,480 in total compensation per year for a Accountant at the low-end to $191,250 for a Investment Banker at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Guggenheim Partners. Last updated: 1/20/2025

Investment Banker
Median $191K
Financial Analyst
Median $120K
Accountant
$103K

Legal
$113K
Software Engineer
$169K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Guggenheim Partners is Investment Banker with a yearly total compensation of $191,250. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Guggenheim Partners is $120,000.

