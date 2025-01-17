← Company Directory
GSK
The median Software Engineer compensation in United Kingdom package at GSK totals £80.4K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for GSK's total compensation packages.

Median Package
company icon
GSK
Software Engineer
London, EN, United Kingdom
Total per year
£80.4K
Level
G7
Base
£70.4K
Stock (/yr)
£1.5K
Bonus
£8.5K
Years at company
0 Years
Years exp
2 Years
What are the career levels at GSK?

Latest Salary Submissions
Internship Salaries

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at GSK in United Kingdom sits at a yearly total compensation of £98,089. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at GSK for the Software Engineer role in United Kingdom is £78,889.

Other Resources