GSK
GSK Salaries

GSK's salary ranges from $3,639 in total compensation per year for a Sales in India at the low-end to $392,700 for a Project Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of GSK. Last updated: 2/12/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $180K
Data Scientist
Median $151K
Data Science Manager
Median $300K

Biomedical Engineer
$169K
Business Analyst
$28.2K
Controls Engineer
$91.3K
Customer Service
$36.1K
Information Technologist (IT)
$78.4K
Management Consultant
$114K
Marketing
$248K
Marketing Operations
$75.9K
Product Designer
$55.4K
Product Manager
$60.5K
Program Manager
$129K
Project Manager
$393K
Recruiter
$80.6K
Regulatory Affairs
$97.8K
Sales
$3.6K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$105K
Software Engineering Manager
$86.1K
Solution Architect
$161K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at GSK is Project Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $392,700. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at GSK is $97,800.

