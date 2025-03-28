Software Engineer compensation in United States at Grubhub ranges from $140K per year for Software Engineer 1 to $271K per year for Staff Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $202K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Grubhub's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/28/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Software Engineer 1
$140K
$118K
$19.6K
$2.7K
Software Engineer 2
$180K
$150K
$27.4K
$2.3K
Senior Software Engineer
$212K
$182K
$17.7K
$12.1K
Staff Software Engineer
$271K
$206K
$58.7K
$5.4K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
40%
YR 1
30%
YR 2
15%
YR 3
15%
YR 4
At Grubhub, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
40% vests in the 1st-year (40.00% annually)
30% vests in the 2nd-year (7.50% quarterly)
15% vests in the 3rd-year (3.75% quarterly)
15% vests in the 4th-year (3.75% quarterly)
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Grubhub, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)