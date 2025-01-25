← Company Directory
Groupe Mutuel
Groupe Mutuel Software Engineer Salaries

The average Software Engineer total compensation in Switzerland at Groupe Mutuel ranges from CHF 56.6K to CHF 77.3K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Groupe Mutuel's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/25/2025

Average Total Compensation

CHF 60.6K - CHF 73.3K
Switzerland
Common Range
Possible Range
CHF 56.6KCHF 60.6KCHF 73.3KCHF 77.3K
Common Range
Possible Range

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Groupe Mutuel in Switzerland sits at a yearly total compensation of CHF 77,283. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Groupe Mutuel for the Software Engineer role in Switzerland is CHF 56,630.

