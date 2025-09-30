Software Engineer compensation in Wroclaw Metropolitan Area at Grid Dynamics ranges from PLN 57.8K per year for T1 to PLN 230K per year for T3. The median yearly compensation in Wroclaw Metropolitan Area package totals PLN 152K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Grid Dynamics's total compensation packages. Last updated: 9/30/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
T1
PLN 57.8K
PLN 57.8K
PLN 0
PLN 0
T2
PLN 204K
PLN 204K
PLN 0
PLN 0
T3
PLN 230K
PLN 230K
PLN 0
PLN 0
T4
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Grid Dynamics, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-YR (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 3rd-YR (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 4th-YR (6.25% quarterly)
