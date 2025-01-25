← Company Directory
Grant Thornton
Grant Thornton Venture Capitalist Salaries

The average Venture Capitalist total compensation in Egypt at Grant Thornton ranges from EGP 460K to EGP 642K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Grant Thornton's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/25/2025

Average Total Compensation

EGP 498K - EGP 604K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
EGP 460KEGP 498KEGP 604KEGP 642K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Grant Thornton?

The highest paying salary package reported for a Venture Capitalist at Grant Thornton in Egypt sits at a yearly total compensation of EGP 642,420. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Grant Thornton for the Venture Capitalist role in Egypt is EGP 459,662.

