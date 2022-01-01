Grant Thornton Salaries

← Company Directory
Grant Thornton's salary ranges from $2,561 in total compensation per year for a Data Scientist in India at the low-end to $254,333 for a Management Consultant in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Grant Thornton. Last updated: 1/28/2025

Accountant
Associate $78.4K
Senior Associate $99.4K
Manager $138K
Management Consultant
Manager $149K
Senior Manager $254K
Information Technologist (IT)
Median $99.7K

Business Analyst
$124K
Data Analyst
$30.1K
Data Scientist
$2.6K
Financial Analyst
$79.5K
Human Resources
$65.2K
Product Manager
$214K
Project Manager
$223K
Recruiter
$125K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$55.3K
Software Engineer
$14.6K
Solution Architect
$106K
Technical Program Manager
$191K
Venture Capitalist
$11.2K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Grant Thornton is Management Consultant at the Senior Manager level with a yearly total compensation of $254,333. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Grant Thornton is $99,700.

