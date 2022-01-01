Company Directory
Moss Adams
Moss Adams Salaries

Moss Adams's salary ranges from $70,451 in total compensation per year for a Administrative Assistant at the low-end to $200,990 for a Technical Program Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Moss Adams. Last updated: 7/1/2025

$160K

Accountant
Median $96K
Financial Analyst
Median $71.5K
Administrative Assistant
$70.5K

Data Scientist
$147K
Software Engineer
$118K
Technical Program Manager
$201K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Moss Adams is Technical Program Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $200,990. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Moss Adams is $107,160.

Other Resources