Burns & McDonnell
Burns & McDonnell Salaries

Burns & McDonnell's salary ranges from $75,000 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer at the low-end to $231,761 for a Solution Architect at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Burns & McDonnell. Last updated: 6/6/2025

$160K

Hardware Engineer
Median $144K
Software Engineer
Median $75K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Civil Engineer
Median $82K

What's your salary progression?

Just accepted an offer in my 5th year of working as a SWE and was taking a look at my salary progression over the years. Was curious on what y'all's salary growth has looked like over the course of your career!

New Grad Offer @ Defense Contractor: ~$75k TC

1 YOE Job hopped to mid-sized tech company: ~$100k

~3 YOE Job hopped to FAANG: ~$189k TC

5 YOE (new offer)...

Electrical Engineer
Median $105K
Project Manager
Median $210K
Mechanical Engineer
Median $110K
Business Analyst
$129K
Industrial Designer
$90.3K
Information Technologist (IT)
$130K
Management Consultant
$99.5K
MEP Engineer
$131K
Solution Architect
$232K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Burns & McDonnell is Solution Architect at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $231,761. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Burns & McDonnell is $119,675.

