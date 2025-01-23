← Company Directory
Burns & McDonnell
Burns & McDonnell Mechanical Engineer Salaries

The median Mechanical Engineer compensation in United States package at Burns & McDonnell totals $110K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Burns & McDonnell's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/23/2025

Median Package
company icon
Burns & McDonnell
Mechanical Engineer
Houston, TX
Total per year
$110K
Level
-
Base
$82K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$28K
Years at company
3 Years
Years exp
3 Years
What are the career levels at Burns & McDonnell?

Latest Salary Submissions
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Mechanical Engineer at Burns & McDonnell in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $134,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Burns & McDonnell for the Mechanical Engineer role in United States is $98,000.

