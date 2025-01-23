← Company Directory
Burns & McDonnell
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Solution Architect

  • All Solution Architect Salaries

Burns & McDonnell Solution Architect Salaries

The average Solution Architect total compensation in United States at Burns & McDonnell ranges from $196K to $268K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Burns & McDonnell's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/23/2025

Average Total Compensation

$210K - $254K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
$196K$210K$254K$268K
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 3 more Solution Architect submissions at Burns & McDonnell to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Contribute
What are the career levels at Burns & McDonnell?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Solution Architect offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Solution Architect at Burns & McDonnell in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $267,505. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Burns & McDonnell for the Solution Architect role in United States is $196,017.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Burns & McDonnell

Related Companies

  • Bechtel
  • Majesco
  • APTIM
  • Centauri Health Solutions
  • Arcesium
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources