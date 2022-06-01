Company Directory
APTIM
APTIM Salaries

APTIM's salary ranges from $60,753 in total compensation per year for a Human Resources at the low-end to $84,575 for a Business Analyst at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of APTIM. Last updated: 8/19/2025

$160K

Business Analyst
$84.6K
Civil Engineer
$74.6K
Human Resources
$60.8K

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at APTIM is Business Analyst at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $84,575. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at APTIM is $74,625.

