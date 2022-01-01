← Company Directory
RSM US
RSM US Salaries

RSM US's salary ranges from $70,350 in total compensation per year for a Data Scientist at the low-end to $172,480 for a Product Design Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of RSM US. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Management Consultant
Median $83K
Software Engineer
Median $92.1K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Accountant
Median $79K
Information Technologist (IT)
Median $95.3K
Solution Architect
Median $125K
Business Analyst
$129K
Data Scientist
$70.4K
Financial Analyst
$72.4K
Marketing
$132K
Product Designer
$161K
Product Design Manager
$172K
Product Manager
$114K
Recruiter
$118K
Software Engineering Manager
$101K
Technical Program Manager
$97.5K
The highest paying role reported at RSM US is Product Design Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $172,480. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at RSM US is $100,500.

