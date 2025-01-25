All Information Technologist (IT) Salaries
Information Technologist (IT) compensation at Grant Thornton totals $77.5K per year for Associate. The median yearly compensation package totals $99.7K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Grant Thornton's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/25/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Associate
$77.5K
$75.7K
$0
$1.9K
Senior Associate
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Manager
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Manager
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
No salaries found
