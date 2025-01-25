Software Engineer compensation in United States at Grainger ranges from $128K per year for Software Engineer II to $158K per year for Software Engineer III. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $145K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Grainger's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/25/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Software Engineer I
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Software Engineer II
$128K
$124K
$0
$3.3K
Software Engineer III
$158K
$148K
$0
$10K
Senior Software Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
