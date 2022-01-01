← Company Directory
Grainger
Grainger Salaries

Grainger's salary ranges from $36,477 in total compensation per year for a Customer Service at the low-end to $244,770 for a Product Design Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Grainger. Last updated: 6/19/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Software Engineer II $129K
Software Engineer III $158K
Senior Software Engineer $166K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Research Scientist

Data Scientist
Median $116K
Software Engineering Manager
Median $243K
Sales
Median $120K

Account Manager

Business Analyst
Median $98K
Product Manager
Median $209K
Accountant
$124K
Business Operations Manager
$124K
Customer Service
$36.5K
Data Science Manager
$202K
Financial Analyst
$95K
Human Resources
$168K
Marketing Operations
$166K
Product Design Manager
$245K
Recruiter
$109K
Solution Architect
$236K
Technical Program Manager
$120K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Grainger is Product Design Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $244,770. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Grainger is $129,312.

