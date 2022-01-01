← Company Directory
Glovo
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Glovo Salaries

Glovo's salary ranges from $15,075 in total compensation per year for a Accountant in Argentina at the low-end to $173,524 for a Software Engineer in Spain at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Glovo. Last updated: 1/25/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
L1 $46.6K
L2 $72.7K
L3 $95K
L4 $123K
L5 $174K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Data Engineer

iOS Engineer

Android Engineer

Frontend Software Engineer

Data Scientist
L1 $58.5K
L2 $74.7K
L3 $93.1K
Product Manager
L1 $75.8K
L2 $113K
L3 $96.4K

Career Transition to Software Engineering

Is 30 years old too late to switch careers to Software Engineering? I have seen young kids 23 years of age starting from Software Engineer-I and become Principal Engineer or Engineering Manager by 30-31. 
If I become SE-I now, is there a way to catch up soon for the time I have lost so that I can be the VP/CXO in late 30s or early 40s? Am I too late?
#enginee...

56 49
56 49
Software Engineering Manager
Median $125K
Product Designer
L2 $55.9K
L3 $70.1K

UX Designer

Data Analyst
L2 $50.2K
L3 $50.4K
Data Science Manager
Median $111K
Human Resources
Median $86K
Business Analyst
Median $47.7K
Recruiter
Median $63.8K
Accountant
$15.1K
Project Manager
$62.7K
Sales
$70K
Technical Program Manager
$54.5K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Glovo, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)

Have a question? Ask the community.

Visit the Levels.fyi community to engage with employees across different companies, get career tips, and more.

Visit Now!

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Glovo is Software Engineer at the L5 level with a yearly total compensation of $173,524. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Glovo is $71,386.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Glovo

Related Companies

  • Skyscanner
  • Freshly
  • Zego
  • Kickstarter
  • Headout
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources