Glovo
  • Salaries
  • Product Manager

  • All Product Manager Salaries

Glovo Product Manager Salaries

Product Manager compensation in Spain at Glovo ranges from €71.4K per year for L1 to €90.8K per year for L3. The median yearly compensation in Spain package totals €93.9K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Glovo's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L1
Product Manager I
€71.4K
€63.9K
€7.5K
€0
L2
Product Manager II
€107K
€89.7K
€15.7K
€1.2K
L3
Product Manager III
€90.8K
€75.7K
€15.1K
€0
L4
Product Manager IV
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Internship Salaries

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Glovo, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Manager at Glovo in Spain sits at a yearly total compensation of €124,620. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Glovo for the Product Manager role in Spain is €96,690.

