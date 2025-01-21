Salaries

Data Scientist compensation in Spain at Glovo ranges from €55.1K per year for L1 to €87.7K per year for L3. The median yearly compensation in Spain package totals €80.7K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Glovo's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Level Name Total Base Stock (/yr) Bonus L1 Data Scientist I €55.1K €51K €4.1K €0 L2 Data Scientist II €70.4K €64.7K €5.7K €0 L3 Data Scientist III €87.7K €79K €8.7K €0 L4 Data Scientist IV € -- € -- € -- € -- View 1 More Levels

Latest Salary Submissions

No salaries found

Vesting Schedule Main 25 % YR 1 25 % YR 2 25 % YR 3 25 % YR 4 Stock Type RSU At Glovo, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule: 25 % vests in the 1st -year ( 25.00 % annually )

25 % vests in the 2nd -year ( 25.00 % annually )

25 % vests in the 3rd -year ( 25.00 % annually )

25 % vests in the 4th -year ( 25.00 % annually )

