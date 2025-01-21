All Data Scientist Salaries
Data Scientist compensation in Spain at Glovo ranges from €55.1K per year for L1 to €87.7K per year for L3. The median yearly compensation in Spain package totals €80.7K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Glovo's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L1
€55.1K
€51K
€4.1K
€0
L2
€70.4K
€64.7K
€5.7K
€0
L3
€87.7K
€79K
€8.7K
€0
L4
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Glovo, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)