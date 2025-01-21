← Company Directory
Glovo
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

Glovo Software Engineer Salaries

Software Engineer compensation in Spain at Glovo ranges from €43.9K per year for L1 to €163K per year for L5. The median yearly compensation in Spain package totals €84.7K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Glovo's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L1
Software Engineer I(Entry Level)
€43.9K
€41.8K
€2.1K
€0
L2
Software Engineer II
€68.5K
€64.5K
€3.9K
€0
L3
Software Engineer III
€89.5K
€79.1K
€10.4K
€0
L4
Software Engineer IV
€116K
€92.1K
€24K
€0
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Internship Salaries

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Glovo, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)



Included Titles

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Data Engineer

iOS Engineer

Android Engineer

Frontend Software Engineer

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Glovo in Spain sits at a yearly total compensation of €163,460. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Glovo for the Software Engineer role in Spain is €83,426.

Other Resources