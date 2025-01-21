Salaries

Software Engineer compensation in Spain at Glovo ranges from €43.9K per year for L1 to €163K per year for L5. The median yearly compensation in Spain package totals €84.7K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Glovo's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Level Name Total Base Stock (/yr) Bonus L1 Software Engineer I (Entry Level) €43.9K €41.8K €2.1K €0 L2 Software Engineer II €68.5K €64.5K €3.9K €0 L3 Software Engineer III €89.5K €79.1K €10.4K €0 L4 Software Engineer IV €116K €92.1K €24K €0 View 1 More Levels

Company Location | Date Level Name Tag Years of Experience Total / At Company Total Compensation ( EUR ) Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus No salaries found Unlock by Adding Your Salary! Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data. ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,***

Vesting Schedule Main 25 % YR 1 25 % YR 2 25 % YR 3 25 % YR 4 Stock Type RSU At Glovo, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule: 25 % vests in the 1st -year ( 25.00 % annually )

25 % vests in the 2nd -year ( 25.00 % annually )

25 % vests in the 3rd -year ( 25.00 % annually )

25 % vests in the 4th -year ( 25.00 % annually )

