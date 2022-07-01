← Company Directory
Glooko
Glooko Salaries

Glooko's salary ranges from $142,100 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer at the low-end to $457,004 for a Product Design Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Glooko. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Product Design Manager
$457K
Software Engineer
$142K
Solution Architect
$239K
The highest paying role reported at Glooko is Product Design Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $457,004. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Glooko is $238,688.

