Glooko is transforming digital health by connecting people with diabetes and related conditions and their healthcare teams, enabling telehealth, clinical research, and improved collaboration. The company’s software platforms, Glooko® and diasend®, empower the management of diabetes and other chronic conditions by collecting and unlocking the power of data from blood-glucose meters, CGMs, insulin pumps, connected insulin pens, blood pressure cuffs, nutrition apps, connected scales and activity trackers – bringing insights together in one place.