Sitecore
Sitecore Salaries

Sitecore's salary ranges from $62,414 in total compensation per year for a Solution Architect in Canada at the low-end to $249,240 for a Legal in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Sitecore. Last updated: 3/20/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $68.5K
Legal
$249K
Marketing
$210K

Sales
$137K
Sales Engineer
$129K
Software Engineering Manager
$96.8K
Solution Architect
$62.4K
Technical Program Manager
$119K
Technical Writer
$93.5K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Sitecore is Legal at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $249,240. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Sitecore is $119,400.

