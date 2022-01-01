← Company Directory
Alert Logic
Alert Logic Salaries

Alert Logic's salary ranges from $74,625 in total compensation per year for a Cybersecurity Analyst at the low-end to $170,145 for a Product Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Alert Logic. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Business Analyst
$131K
Information Technologist (IT)
$111K
Product Manager
$170K

Cybersecurity Analyst
$74.6K
Software Engineer
$119K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Alert Logic is Product Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $170,145. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Alert Logic is $119,400.

