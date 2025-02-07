Software Engineer compensation in United States at Glassdoor ranges from $151K per year for Associate Software Engineer to $256K per year for Lead Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $199K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Glassdoor's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/7/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Associate Software Engineer
$151K
$136K
$15K
$0
Software Engineer
$176K
$140K
$24.2K
$11.1K
Senior Software Engineer
$223K
$171K
$34.2K
$17.7K
Lead Software Engineer
$256K
$189K
$46.8K
$19.5K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
