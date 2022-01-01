← Company Directory
Indeed
Indeed Salaries

Indeed's salary ranges from $54,725 in total compensation per year for a Customer Service at the low-end to $650,000 for a Product Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Indeed. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Software Engineer
L0 $123K
L1 $154K
L2 $208K
L2-II $272K
L3 $313K
L4 $433K
L5 $550K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer

Security Software Engineer

Data Engineer

Product Manager
L2 $153K
L3 $171K
L4 $381K
L5 $542K
L6 $650K
Data Scientist
L1 $163K
L2 $185K
L2-II $228K
L3 $305K
Product Designer
L1 $116K
L2 $170K
L3 $236K
L4 $336K

UX Designer

Software Engineering Manager
TDM3 $305K
TDM4 $382K
TDM5 $490K
Sales
L1 $99.3K
L2 $126K
L3 $158K
Data Analyst
L2 $151K
L3 $193K
Business Analyst
Median $126K
Information Technologist (IT)
Median $120K
Marketing
Median $204K
Program Manager
Median $267K
UX Researcher
Median $135K
Accountant
$302K
Business Operations
$98.8K
Business Operations Manager
$245K
Business Development
$145K
Corporate Development
$285K
Customer Service
$54.7K
Financial Analyst
$231K
Human Resources
$74.6K
Management Consultant
$197K
Marketing Operations
$230K
Product Design Manager
$298K
Project Manager
$172K
Recruiter
$80.1K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$248K
Solution Architect
$142K

Data Architect

Technical Program Manager
Median $169K
Technical Writer
$147K
Venture Capitalist
$99.5K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Indeed, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)

RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.

33.3%

YR 1

33.3%

YR 2

33.4%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At Indeed, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33.3% vests in the 1st-year (33.30% annually)

  • 33.3% vests in the 2nd-year (8.32% quarterly)

  • 33.4% vests in the 3rd-year (8.35% quarterly)

RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Indeed is Product Manager at the L6 level with a yearly total compensation of $650,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Indeed is $192,500.

