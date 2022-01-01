Indeed Salaries

Indeed's salary ranges from $54,725 in total compensation per year for a Customer Service at the low-end to $650,000 for a Product Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Indeed. Last updated: 1/16/2025
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Indeed, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)
RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.
33.3%
YR 1
33.3%
YR 2
33.4%
YR 3
At Indeed, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:
33.3% vests in the 1st-year (33.30% annually)
33.3% vests in the 2nd-year (8.32% quarterly)
33.4% vests in the 3rd-year (8.35% quarterly)
RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.
