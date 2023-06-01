Gevo, Inc. is a renewable fuels company that commercializes sustainable alternatives to gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Its products include renewable gasoline and diesel, isooctane, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, renewable natural gas, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed and protein. The company has a strategic alliance with Axens North America, Inc. for ethanol-to-jet technology and sustainable aviation fuel commercial project development. Gevo, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.