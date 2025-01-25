← Company Directory
Generation Home
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • Full-Stack Software Engineer

Generation Home Full-Stack Software Engineer Salaries

The median Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in United Kingdom package at Generation Home totals £99.9K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Generation Home's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/25/2025

Median Package
company icon
Generation Home
Software Engineer
London, EN, United Kingdom
Total per year
£99.9K
Level
hidden
Base
£89.9K
Stock (/yr)
£10K
Bonus
£0
Years at company
2-4 Years
Years exp
5-10 Years
What are the career levels at Generation Home?

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Full-Stack Software Engineer at Generation Home in United Kingdom sits at a yearly total compensation of £116,546. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Generation Home for the Full-Stack Software Engineer role in United Kingdom is £100,346.

Other Resources