General Atomics
General Atomics Salaries

General Atomics's salary ranges from $83,011 in total compensation per year for a Mechanical Engineer at the low-end to $258,700 for a Human Resources at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of General Atomics. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Software Engineer
L1 $98.2K
L2 $107K
L3 $119K
L4 $140K
L5 $146K

Systems Engineer

Mechanical Engineer
L1 $83K
L2 $108K
Hardware Engineer
Median $120K
Project Manager
Median $113K
Technical Program Manager
Median $188K
Aerospace Engineer
$161K
Business Analyst
$107K
Data Scientist
$119K
Financial Analyst
$149K
Human Resources
$259K
Information Technologist (IT)
$131K
Product Designer
$127K
Product Manager
$118K
Program Manager
$156K
Recruiter
$127K
Software Engineering Manager
$176K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at General Atomics is Human Resources at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $258,700. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at General Atomics is $126,630.

