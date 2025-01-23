← Company Directory
General Atomics
  Salaries
  Information Technologist (IT)

  All Information Technologist (IT) Salaries

General Atomics Information Technologist (IT) Salaries

The average Information Technologist (IT) total compensation at General Atomics ranges from $105K to $150K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for General Atomics's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/23/2025

Average Total Compensation

$120K - $142K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
$105K$120K$142K$150K
Common Range
Possible Range

Contribute
What are the career levels at General Atomics?

The highest paying salary package reported for a Information Technologist (IT) at General Atomics sits at a yearly total compensation of $149,500. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at General Atomics for the Information Technologist (IT) role is $105,300.

