Robotic Research
Robotic Research Salaries

Robotic Research's salary ranges from $112,000 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer at the low-end to $248,750 for a Product Designer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Robotic Research. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Software Engineer
Median $112K
Product Designer
$249K
Product Manager
$161K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Robotic Research is Product Designer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $248,750. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Robotic Research is $160,800.

