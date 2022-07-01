← Company Directory
Research Innovations
Research Innovations Salaries

Research Innovations's median salary is $153,063 for a Software Engineer . Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Research Innovations. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Software Engineer
Median $153K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

The highest paying role reported at Research Innovations is Software Engineer with a yearly total compensation of $153,063. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
