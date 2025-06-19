Software Engineer compensation in United States at Research Innovations totals $161K per year for Senior Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $153K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Research Innovations's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/19/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Software Engineer I
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Software Engineer II
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Software Engineer
$161K
$157K
$0
$4.5K
Principal Software Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
Included TitlesSubmit New Title