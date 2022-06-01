← Company Directory
ASRC Federal
ASRC Federal Salaries

ASRC Federal's salary ranges from $62,813 in total compensation per year for a Information Technologist (IT) at the low-end to $206,025 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of ASRC Federal. Last updated: 1/23/2025

Software Engineer
Median $108K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Business Analyst
$112K
Information Technologist (IT)
$62.8K

Product Designer
$113K
Product Manager
$170K
Project Manager
$121K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$175K
Software Engineering Manager
$206K
Solution Architect
$156K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at ASRC Federal is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $206,025. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at ASRC Federal is $121,380.

Other Resources