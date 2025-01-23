All Mechanical Engineer Salaries
Mechanical Engineer compensation in United States at General Atomics ranges from $83K per year for L1 to $108K per year for L2. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $110K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for General Atomics's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/23/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L1
$83K
$81.5K
$0
$1.5K
L2
$108K
$103K
$0
$5.1K
L3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Get Paid, Not Played
We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***