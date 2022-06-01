← Company Directory
Garrett Motion
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Garrett Motion Salaries

Garrett Motion's salary ranges from $9,716 in total compensation per year for a Cybersecurity Analyst at the low-end to $153,000 for a Product Designer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Garrett Motion. Last updated: 6/19/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Data Scientist
$133K
Mechanical Engineer
$147K
Product Designer
$153K
Poll

How much money would you give up to be fully remote?

If given the opportunity to take a job at the same company, level, and title, but one option is fully remote and one is fully in-office, how much of a pay cut would you be willing to take?

28 48View Results

Select one

2723 participants

28 48View Results
Cybersecurity Analyst
$9.7K
Software Engineer
$51.7K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Garrett Motion is Product Designer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $153,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Garrett Motion is $133,107.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Garrett Motion

Related Companies

  • XPeng Motors
  • General Motors
  • UBS
  • Daimler
  • Ford Motor
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources