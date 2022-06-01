Garrett is a cutting-edge technology provider that enables vehicles to become safer, more connected, efficient and environmentally friendly.We lead the development of innovative and differentiated solutions which empower the transportation industry to redefine and further advance motion.We create the turbocharging, electric boosting and connected vehicle systems helping the auto industry meet the challenges of 21st century living.The Garrett name evokes the very origins of turbo technology, when entrepreneur and engineer Cliff Garrett developed a turbocharger for a Caterpillar D9 crawler tractor in 1954. Today, our turbo systems boost 100 million cars and trucks around the world, and our technologies are applied to around 100 new vehicle models every year, across gas, diesel, electric and fuel cell powertrains.Our worldwide footprint includes five R&D centers, 11 close-to-customer engineering facilities and 13 manufacturing sites. Our world-leading innovations, including variable geometry turbines turbos, dual-boost compressors, ball bearing rotors and electrically actuated controls – continue into the auto industry’s new electrified era. As hybrid and full battery vehicle adoption grows, our engineers are not only developing synergistic electrically-assisted boosting and energy generation technologies, they’re also going deeper into electrical integration, software controls and advanced sensors. Our innovative TwoStage electric compressor for fuel cell powertrains fuses aerospace and automotive expertise and is at the forefront of the vision for zero tailpipe emissions.At the same time, our connected vehicle capability is providing the cybersecurity, predictive maintenance and diagnostic and prognostic systems supporting a future in which vehicles are connected, autonomous, shared and safe to use.Garrett’s experience, talent and innovation mindset create the conditions for the differentiated high-performance systems required by the auto industry.