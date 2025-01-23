← Company Directory
Garmin
  • Salaries
  • Customer Service

  • All Customer Service Salaries

Garmin Customer Service Salaries

The average Customer Service total compensation in Taiwan at Garmin ranges from NT$2.43M to NT$3.55M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Garmin's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/23/2025

Average Total Compensation

NT$2.79M - NT$3.18M
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
NT$2.43MNT$2.79MNT$3.18MNT$3.55M
Common Range
Possible Range

Contribute
What are the career levels at Garmin?

The highest paying salary package reported for a Customer Service at Garmin in Taiwan sits at a yearly total compensation of NT$3,545,270. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Garmin for the Customer Service role in Taiwan is NT$2,433,618.

