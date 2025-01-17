← Company Directory
Freshworks
Freshworks Software Engineer Salaries in Greater Bengaluru

Software Engineer compensation in Greater Bengaluru at Freshworks ranges from ₹2.96M per year for Senior Software Engineer to ₹4.44M per year for Lead Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in Greater Bengaluru package totals ₹4.24M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Freshworks's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Software Engineer
(Entry Level)
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Senior Software Engineer
₹2.96M
₹2.86M
₹57.9K
₹36.3K
Lead Software Engineer
₹4.44M
₹4.18M
₹259K
₹0
Staff Software Engineer
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Internship Salaries

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

12%

YR 2

12%

YR 3

12%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Freshworks, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 12% vests in the 2nd-year (1.00% monthly)

  • 12% vests in the 3rd-year (1.00% monthly)

  • 12% vests in the 4th-year (1.00% monthly)



Included Titles

Frontend Software Engineer

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer

Developer Advocate

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Freshworks in Greater Bengaluru sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹6,412,014. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Freshworks for the Software Engineer role in Greater Bengaluru is ₹3,394,067.

Other Resources