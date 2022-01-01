← Company Directory
Freshworks
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Freshworks Salaries

Freshworks's salary ranges from $7,426 in total compensation per year for a Human Resources at the low-end to $332,330 for a Sales at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Freshworks. Last updated: 1/28/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Software Engineer $13K
Senior Software Engineer $30.8K
Lead Software Engineer $57.4K
Staff Software Engineer $66.9K

Frontend Software Engineer

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer

Developer Advocate

Software Engineering Manager
L4 $84.6K
L5 $124K
L6 $143K
Product Manager
Senior Product Manager $56.7K
Manager Product Management $74K

Career Transition to Software Engineering

Is 30 years old too late to switch careers to Software Engineering? I have seen young kids 23 years of age starting from Software Engineer-I and become Principal Engineer or Engineering Manager by 30-31. 
If I become SE-I now, is there a way to catch up soon for the time I have lost so that I can be the VP/CXO in late 30s or early 40s? Am I too late?
#enginee...

58 49
58 49
Data Scientist
Median $71.5K
Product Designer
Median $18.6K

UX Designer

Technical Program Manager
Median $43K
Business Analyst
Median $35.8K
Accountant
$8.6K
Customer Service
$22.8K
Data Analyst
$34.3K
Graphic Designer
$40.8K
Human Resources
$7.4K
Management Consultant
$146K
Marketing
$314K
Partner Manager
$52.6K
Product Design Manager
$88.5K
Project Manager
$14.4K
Sales
$332K
Sales Engineer
$186K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$16.9K
Solution Architect
$103K
Technical Writer
$18K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

12%

YR 2

12%

YR 3

12%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Freshworks, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 12% vests in the 2nd-year (1.00% monthly)

  • 12% vests in the 3rd-year (1.00% monthly)

  • 12% vests in the 4th-year (1.00% monthly)

Have a question? Ask the community.

Visit the Levels.fyi community to engage with employees across different companies, get career tips, and more.

Visit Now!

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Freshworks is Sales at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $332,330. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Freshworks is $54,661.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Freshworks

Related Companies

  • Sprinklr
  • HireRight
  • AgileThought
  • Progress
  • Globant
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources