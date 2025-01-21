← Company Directory
Freshworks
  • Salaries
  • Product Manager

  • All Product Manager Salaries

Freshworks Product Manager Salaries

Product Manager compensation in India at Freshworks ranges from ₹4.83M per year for Senior Product Manager to ₹6.3M per year for Manager Product Management. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹5.81M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Freshworks's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Associate Product Manager
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Product Manager
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Senior Product Manager
₹4.83M
₹4.28M
₹508K
₹40.8K
Manager Product Management
₹6.3M
₹4.57M
₹1.43M
₹296K
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Internship Salaries

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

12%

YR 2

12%

YR 3

12%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Freshworks, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 12% vests in the 2nd-year (1.00% monthly)

  • 12% vests in the 3rd-year (1.00% monthly)

  • 12% vests in the 4th-year (1.00% monthly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Manager at Freshworks in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹6,622,557. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Freshworks for the Product Manager role in India is ₹5,287,372.

