← Company Directory
Progress
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Progress Salaries

Progress's salary ranges from $12,537 in total compensation per year for a Customer Service in Bulgaria at the low-end to $330,340 for a Sales Engineer in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Progress. Last updated: 1/25/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $154K
Customer Service
$12.5K
Information Technologist (IT)
$75.4K

Career Transition to Software Engineering

Is 30 years old too late to switch careers to Software Engineering? I have seen young kids 23 years of age starting from Software Engineer-I and become Principal Engineer or Engineering Manager by 30-31. 
If I become SE-I now, is there a way to catch up soon for the time I have lost so that I can be the VP/CXO in late 30s or early 40s? Am I too late?
#enginee...

56 49
56 49
Marketing
$102K
Marketing Operations
$106K
Product Designer
$151K
Sales Engineer
$330K
Software Engineering Manager
$180K
Solution Architect
$269K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Progress is Sales Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $330,340. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Progress is $150,750.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Progress

Related Companies

  • EPAM Systems
  • Sprinklr
  • HireRight
  • ISG
  • Duck Creek Technologies
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources