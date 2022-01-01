← Company Directory
AgileThought
AgileThought Salaries

AgileThought's salary ranges from $26,240 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in Mexico at the low-end to $371,850 for a Sales Engineer in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of AgileThought. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Software Engineer
Median $26.2K
Sales Engineer
$372K
Technical Program Manager
$183K
The highest paying role reported at AgileThought is Sales Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $371,850. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at AgileThought is $182,910.

