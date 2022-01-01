← Company Directory
CI&T
CI&T Salaries

CI&T's salary ranges from $17,078 in total compensation per year for a Data Scientist in Brazil at the low-end to $121,295 for a Product Design Manager in Australia at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of CI&T. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Software Engineer
Median $23.7K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Solution Architect
Median $27.6K
Data Analyst
$20.2K

Data Scientist
$17.1K
Human Resources
$95.1K
Product Design Manager
$121K
Product Manager
$55.4K
Project Manager
$34.3K
The highest paying role reported at CI&T is Product Design Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $121,295. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at CI&T is $30,945.

Other Resources