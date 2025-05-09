← Company Directory
CI&T
Work Here? Claim Your Company
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

CI&T Software Engineer Salaries

The median Software Engineer compensation in Brazil package at CI&T totals R$124K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for CI&T's total compensation packages. Last updated: 5/9/2025

Median Package
company icon
CI&T
Software Engineer
Campinas, SP, Brazil
Total per year
R$124K
Level
Senior
Base
R$124K
Stock (/yr)
R$0
Bonus
R$0
Years at company
0 Years
Years exp
6 Years
What are the career levels at CI&T?

R$912K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve R$171K+ (sometimes R$1.71M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs
Internship Salaries

Contribute

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Included Titles

Submit New Title

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Data Engineer

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at CI&T in Brazil sits at a yearly total compensation of R$177,969. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at CI&T for the Software Engineer role in Brazil is R$123,940.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for CI&T

Related Companies

  • AgileThought
  • Globant
  • EPAM Systems
  • Tech Mahindra
  • LTI
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources