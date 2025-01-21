Software Engineer compensation in India at Freshworks ranges from ₹1.09M per year for Software Engineer to ₹5.69M per year for Staff Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹3.58M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Freshworks's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Software Engineer
₹1.09M
₹1.08M
₹9.3K
₹9.4K
Senior Software Engineer
₹2.62M
₹2.55M
₹68.1K
₹0
Lead Software Engineer
₹4.92M
₹4.19M
₹725K
₹0
Staff Software Engineer
₹5.69M
₹4.86M
₹734K
₹98.8K
Get Paid, Not Played
We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve ₹2.56M+ (sometimes ₹25.55M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
25%
YR 1
12%
YR 2
12%
YR 3
12%
YR 4
At Freshworks, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
12% vests in the 2nd-year (1.00% monthly)
12% vests in the 3rd-year (1.00% monthly)
12% vests in the 4th-year (1.00% monthly)
Included TitlesSubmit New Title