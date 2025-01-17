Software Engineer compensation in Chennai Metropolitan Area at Freshworks ranges from ₹1M per year for Software Engineer to ₹5.47M per year for Staff Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in Chennai Metropolitan Area package totals ₹3.49M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Freshworks's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Software Engineer
₹1M
₹972K
₹14.6K
₹14.7K
Senior Software Engineer
₹2.52M
₹2.3M
₹227K
₹0
Lead Software Engineer
₹4.29M
₹3.63M
₹663K
₹0
Staff Software Engineer
₹5.47M
₹4.7M
₹718K
₹57.3K
25%
YR 1
12%
YR 2
12%
YR 3
12%
YR 4
At Freshworks, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
12% vests in the 2nd-year (1.00% monthly)
12% vests in the 3rd-year (1.00% monthly)
12% vests in the 4th-year (1.00% monthly)
